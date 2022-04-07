Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oct 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will play on Opening Day at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET, with Tylor Megill and Patrick Corbin the starting pitchers.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .239 batting average ranked 19th in MLB.
  • Last season the Mets scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (636 total, 3.9 per game).
  • Last year the Mets' .315 on-base percentage ranked 17th in the league.
  • The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals scored 724 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Nationals were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .337.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso slugged 37 home runs and collected 94 RBI last season while batting .262.
  • Eduardo Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.
  • Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
  • Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Last season, Juan Soto drove in 95 runs while batting .313.
  • Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.
  • Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
  • Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/8/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/9/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/8/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/9/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/10/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
