New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will play on Opening Day at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET, with Tylor Megill and Patrick Corbin the starting pitchers.
Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Mets' .239 batting average ranked 19th in MLB.
- Last season the Mets scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (636 total, 3.9 per game).
- Last year the Mets' .315 on-base percentage ranked 17th in the league.
- The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.
- The Nationals scored 724 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .337.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso slugged 37 home runs and collected 94 RBI last season while batting .262.
- Eduardo Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.
- Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
- Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.
Nationals Impact Players
- Last season, Juan Soto drove in 95 runs while batting .313.
- Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.
- Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
- Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.
Mets and Nationals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/8/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/9/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/10/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/8/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/9/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/10/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/12/2022
Braves
-
Away
How To Watch
April
7
2022
New York Mets at Washington Nationals
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
