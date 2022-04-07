Oct 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will play on Opening Day at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET, with Tylor Megill and Patrick Corbin the starting pitchers.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mets' .239 batting average ranked 19th in MLB.

Last season the Mets scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (636 total, 3.9 per game).

Last year the Mets' .315 on-base percentage ranked 17th in the league.

The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.

The Nationals scored 724 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.

The Nationals were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .337.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso slugged 37 home runs and collected 94 RBI last season while batting .262.

Eduardo Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.

Nationals Impact Players

Last season, Juan Soto drove in 95 runs while batting .313.

Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.

Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Nationals - Away 4/8/2022 Nationals - Away 4/9/2022 Nationals - Away 4/10/2022 Nationals - Away 4/11/2022 Phillies - Away 4/12/2022 Phillies - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Mets - Home 4/8/2022 Mets - Home 4/9/2022 Mets - Home 4/10/2022 Mets - Home 4/11/2022 Braves - Away 4/12/2022 Braves - Away

