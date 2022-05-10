How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Carrasco is starting for the New York Mets on Tuesday against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (131 total).

The Mets have a league-high .334 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Nationals have scored 125 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .317.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has posted a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 26 runs.

Among all batters in MLB, Alonso is sixth in home runs and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .239 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Lindor ranks 31st in homers in MLB and 27th in RBI.

Starling Marte is batting .275 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .323.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 21 while batting .343, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Bell's home run total is 42nd and his RBI tally ranks eighth.

Soto's six home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .459.

Soto is currently 15th in home runs and 173rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Maikel Franco is slashing .281/.314/.404 this season for the Nationals.

Yadiel Hernandez is batting .365 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .541 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Braves W 3-0 Home 5/4/2022 Braves L 9-2 Home 5/5/2022 Phillies W 8-7 Away 5/8/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Away 5/8/2022 Phillies W 6-1 Away 5/10/2022 Nationals - Away 5/11/2022 Nationals - Away 5/12/2022 Nationals - Away 5/13/2022 Mariners - Home 5/14/2022 Mariners - Home 5/15/2022 Mariners - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Rockies L 5-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rockies L 9-7 Away 5/6/2022 Angels L 3-0 Away 5/7/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 5/8/2022 Angels L 5-4 Away 5/10/2022 Mets - Home 5/11/2022 Mets - Home 5/12/2022 Mets - Home 5/13/2022 Astros - Home 5/14/2022 Astros - Home 5/15/2022 Astros - Home

