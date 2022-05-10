How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Carrasco is starting for the New York Mets on Tuesday against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (131 total).
  • The Mets have a league-high .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have scored 125 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .317.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has posted a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 26 runs.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Alonso is sixth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .239 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 31st in homers in MLB and 27th in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is batting .275 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .323.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 21 while batting .343, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Bell's home run total is 42nd and his RBI tally ranks eighth.
  • Soto's six home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .459.
  • Soto is currently 15th in home runs and 173rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Maikel Franco is slashing .281/.314/.404 this season for the Nationals.
  • Yadiel Hernandez is batting .365 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .541 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

W 8-7

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

W 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Rockies

L 5-2

Away

5/5/2022

Rockies

L 9-7

Away

5/6/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

5/8/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Away

5/10/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

