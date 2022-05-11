Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) and designated hitter J.D. Davis (28) celebrate after scoring runs against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil will hit the field against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Mets are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (135 total).
  • The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals rank 12th in the league with 127 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .316.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has managed a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 26 runs.
  • Alonso's home runs place him eighth in baseball, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .246.
  • Among all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 32nd in home runs and 35th in RBI.
  • McNeil paces the Mets with a team-best batting average of .333.
  • Starling Marte has five doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .263.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell is batting .349 with 21 RBI, both of which are best among Washington hitters this season.
  • In all of baseball, Bell is 51st in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Soto leads Washington in home runs with six while driving in eight runs and slugging .451.
  • Soto is 18th in homers and 177th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Maikel Franco has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
  • Yadiel Hernandez is batting .346 with an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

W 8-7

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

W 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Rockies

L 9-7

Away

5/6/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

5/8/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Away

5/10/2022

Mets

L 4-2

Home

5/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

