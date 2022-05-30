How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams meet on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Mets' .260 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- The Mets are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (243 total).
- The Mets' .333 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Nationals' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The Nationals have scored 201 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (12) and runs batted in (46).
- Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .253 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Lindor ranks 36th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a team-best batting average of .317.
- Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .293.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto leads Washington with nine home runs this season. He's batting .230 with 16 RBI.
- Soto is 26th in home runs and 146th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Josh Bell's batting average of .289 leads all Washington hitters this season.
- Among all major league batters, Bell is 107th in home runs and 37th in RBI.
- Nelson Cruz leads Washington in RBI with 27 while batting .238 with four home runs.
- Hernandez is batting .287 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.
Mets and Nationals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Giants
L 13-12
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/27/2022
Phillies
W 8-6
Home
5/28/2022
Phillies
W 8-2
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Dodgers
W 1-0
Home
5/26/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
W 13-7
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
5/29/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
5/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/31/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/3/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/4/2022
Reds
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
30
2022
Washington Nationals at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)