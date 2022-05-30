How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams meet on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .260 batting average is third-best in MLB.
  • The Mets are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (243 total).
  • The Mets' .333 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Nationals' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have scored 201 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (12) and runs batted in (46).
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .253 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 36th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a team-best batting average of .317.
  • Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .293.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads Washington with nine home runs this season. He's batting .230 with 16 RBI.
  • Soto is 26th in home runs and 146th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Josh Bell's batting average of .289 leads all Washington hitters this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Bell is 107th in home runs and 37th in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in RBI with 27 while batting .238 with four home runs.
  • Hernandez is batting .287 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Giants

L 13-12

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

W 8-6

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Dodgers

W 1-0

Home

5/26/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-7

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Mets

By Nick Crain11 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Golf Championships: Individual National Championship

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy