How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Tuesday at Citi Field against Trevor Williams, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank second in the league with a .264 batting average.
  • The Mets are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.1 runs per game (256 total).
  • The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .336.
  • The Nationals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The Nationals rank 14th in the league with 206 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has a team-high 13 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.
  • Alonso's home runs rank him fourth in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .262 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 37th in home runs and fourth in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-best batting average of .308.
  • Starling Marte is batting .283 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Soto leads Washington with nine home runs this season. He's batting .230 with 16 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Soto is 27th in home runs and 147th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 28 while batting .299 with four homers.
  • Bell is currently 117th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
  • Nelson Cruz has 40 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .343 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

W 8-6

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

W 13-5

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-7

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

L 13-5

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Brewers vs. Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Chicago Sky
WNBA

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
i
entertainment

How to Watch 30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch America's Got Talent Season 17 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
cirwVF6CmdrfEzJMfzfZNf
entertainment

How to Watch Catfish: Season 10 Premiere

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) commits an offensive foul on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) first baseman Cavan Biggio (8) and starting pitcher Jordan Romano (68) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy