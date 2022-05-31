How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Tuesday at Citi Field against Trevor Williams, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mets rank second in the league with a .264 batting average.

The Mets are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.1 runs per game (256 total).

The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .336.

The Nationals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

The Nationals rank 14th in the league with 206 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has a team-high 13 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.

Alonso's home runs rank him fourth in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .262 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Lindor ranks 37th in home runs and fourth in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-best batting average of .308.

Starling Marte is batting .283 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Soto leads Washington with nine home runs this season. He's batting .230 with 16 RBI.

In all of baseball, Soto is 27th in home runs and 147th in RBI.

Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 28 while batting .299 with four homers.

Bell is currently 117th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Nelson Cruz has 40 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .343 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Giants L 9-3 Away 5/27/2022 Phillies W 8-6 Home 5/28/2022 Phillies W 8-2 Home 5/29/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/30/2022 Nationals W 13-5 Home 5/31/2022 Nationals - Home 6/1/2022 Nationals - Home 6/2/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/5/2022 Dodgers - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 5/28/2022 Rockies W 13-7 Home 5/28/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 5/29/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 5/30/2022 Mets L 13-5 Away 5/31/2022 Mets - Away 6/1/2022 Mets - Away 6/2/2022 Reds - Away 6/3/2022 Reds - Away 6/4/2022 Reds - Away 6/5/2022 Reds - Away

