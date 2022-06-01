How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22), Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar (3), Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28), and Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) celebrate after their game against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Carrasco starts for the New York Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field against Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets have an MLB-best .267 batting average.
  • The Mets have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (266 total runs).
  • The Mets have a league-high .338 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored 206 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has put up a team-leading 13 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Alonso is fourth in homers and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .260 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 37th in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a team-high batting average of .318.
  • Starling Marte has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .281.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads Washington with nine home runs this season. He's batting .227 with 16 RBI.
  • Soto's home run total places him 27th in MLB, and he ranks 150th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .298 average, four homers and 28 RBI.
  • Bell ranks 121st in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Cesar Hernandez is slashing .289/.339/.360 this season for the Nationals.
  • Cruz is batting .237 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .343 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

W 8-6

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

W 13-5

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

W 10-0

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Padres

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-7

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

L 13-5

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

L 10-0

Away

6/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/7/2022

Marlins

-

Away

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
