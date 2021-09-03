How to Watch Mets at Nationals

September 3, 2021
How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Mets still trying to make a playoff push, they visit the Nationals for a five-game series starting Friday night.
The Mets surged into September. New York enters its series opener Friday against the Nationals on a four-game winning streak.

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Mets at Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mets arrive in Washington with a 66-67 record, which puts them five games behind the Braves and two games behind the Phillies in the NL East division. They are also five games back in the NL wild card race.

New York will start veteran Rich Hill (6-6, 4.11 ERA) on the mound in the first game of the five-game series. The Nationals will turn to Sean Nolin (0-2, 6.57 ERA).

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

