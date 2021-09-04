How to Watch Mets at Nationals

September 4, 2021
How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a big series opening win over the Nationals, the Mets will look to continue their postseason push with a big rematch on Saturday afternoon.
Author:

The New York Mets have been extremely hot recently, winning five consecutive games coming into today's matchup with the Washington Nationals. Yesterday, the Mets were able to knock off the Nationals in game one of the series by a final score of 6-2.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the Mets at Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In yesterday's win, the Mets were led by Pete Alonso, who had an RBI triple and an RBI single in the matchup. Kevin Pillard also drove in two runs for New York. On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals' scoring was an RBI apiece for Juan Soto and Riley Adams.

Looking ahead to today's matchup, the Mets are 67-67 and have clawed their way to being just four games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. They are also four games back in the race for the second wild card spot in the NL.

With all of that being said, it is very clear that this is an important game for the Mets.

New York is set to start Marcus Stroman on the mound in this key matchup. He has had a solid season, with a 9-12 record and a 2.85 ERA. While his record isn't great, everyone knows that Stroman is better than his current record suggests.

For the Nationals, Erick Fedde, who has compiled a 6-9 record to go along with a 5.08 ERA. As far as the pitching matchup is concerned, the Mets have a clear advantage.

Make sure to tune into this matchup. The Nationals may not be a postseason contender, but they aren't a pushover either. With the Mets needing another win, this game will be must-watch baseball.

Regional restrictions may apply.

