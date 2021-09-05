How to Watch Mets at Nationals

After a tough doubleheader split to the Nationals on Saturday, the Mets will look to rebound and start a new winning streak on Sunday against Washington.

On Saturday, the New York Mets were able to pick up a win over the Washington Nationals in the first game of their double-header. Unfortunately, they were unable to win the second game. With those two results happening, the Mets did not take advantage of the opportunity to gain some ground in the National League postseason race.

Following the doubleheader split, the Mets and Nationals will face off against each other again this afternoon.

Coming into this matchup, the Mets are just four games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East division. They are also 4.5 games back of the Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild card race. New York has a chance to make the postseason, but they need to win games like today's against the Nationals.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

With a big game on the line that could help dictate whether the Mets make or miss the postseason, they will turn to Taijuan Walker (7-9, 3.89 ERA) as their starting pitcher. On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals will be starting Josiah Gray (0-2, 4.73 ERA) on the mound.

New York has to figure out how to pick up this win. They can't afford to drop another game that they should win. The Nationals aren't a horrible team, but they are just 56-79 this season and traded a lot of their top talent ahead of the trade deadline.

While we aren't in the postseason quite yet, these are postseason caliber games for the Mets. Going up against a division rival is never easy and the Nationals would love nothing more than to spoil another game for New York. This is going to be a must-watch game.

