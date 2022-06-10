How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will hit the field against Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

The Yankees have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (279 total runs).

The Yankees are third in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 248 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 22 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .310.

Of all batters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally places him fifth.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 24 walks while batting .215.

Rizzo is 11th in home runs and 10th in RBI so far this year.

LeMahieu is batting .269 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a .277 batting average. He's also hit 10 homers and has 23 RBI.

Contreras is 28th in home runs and 104th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ian Happ has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .445 on the year.

Happ is currently 88th in home runs and 50th in RBI in the major leagues.

Frank Schwindel has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (12) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .222.

Yankees and Cubs Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Tigers W 3-0 Home 6/5/2022 Tigers W 5-4 Home 6/7/2022 Twins W 10-4 Away 6/8/2022 Twins L 8-1 Away 6/9/2022 Twins W 10-7 Away 6/10/2022 Cubs - Home 6/11/2022 Cubs - Home 6/12/2022 Cubs - Home 6/14/2022 Rays - Home 6/15/2022 Rays - Home 6/16/2022 Rays - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Cardinals L 14-5 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-4 Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 6/7/2022 Orioles L 9-3 Away 6/10/2022 Yankees - Away 6/11/2022 Yankees - Away 6/12/2022 Yankees - Away 6/13/2022 Padres - Home 6/14/2022 Padres - Home 6/15/2022 Padres - Home

