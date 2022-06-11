How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will play on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Willson Contreras among those expected to step up at the plate.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
  • The Yankees are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (281 total).
  • The Yankees' .323 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs' .243 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs rank 17th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .308, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 22 and runs batted in with 45.
  • In all of baseball, Judge is first in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks 11th in homers and 11th in RBI so far this year.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras leads Chicago in batting average (.273) this season while adding 10 home runs and 23 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Contreras is 33rd in home runs and 109th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .372. He's slugging .439 on the year.
  • Happ ranks 92nd in home runs and 55th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.
  • Frank Schwindel has 48 hits and an OBP of .279 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Yankees and Cubs Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Tigers

W 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Away

6/8/2022

Twins

L 8-1

Away

6/9/2022

Twins

W 10-7

Away

6/10/2022

Cubs

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Cardinals

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-4

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

