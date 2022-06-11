How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will play on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Willson Contreras among those expected to step up at the plate.
Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
- The Yankees are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (281 total).
- The Yankees' .323 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
- The Cubs' .243 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Cubs rank 17th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .308, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 22 and runs batted in with 45.
- In all of baseball, Judge is first in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Rizzo ranks 11th in homers and 11th in RBI so far this year.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Gleyber Torres is batting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras leads Chicago in batting average (.273) this season while adding 10 home runs and 23 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Contreras is 33rd in home runs and 109th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .372. He's slugging .439 on the year.
- Happ ranks 92nd in home runs and 55th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.
- Frank Schwindel has 48 hits and an OBP of .279 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
Yankees and Cubs Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Tigers
W 5-4
Home
6/7/2022
Twins
W 10-4
Away
6/8/2022
Twins
L 8-1
Away
6/9/2022
Twins
W 10-7
Away
6/10/2022
Cubs
W 2-1
Home
6/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/14/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/4/2022
Cardinals
W 6-1
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
L 7-4
Home
6/5/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Home
6/7/2022
Orioles
L 9-3
Away
6/10/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/11/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/12/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/15/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
-
Home
