How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will play on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Willson Contreras among those expected to step up at the plate.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

The Yankees are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (281 total).

The Yankees' .323 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.

The Cubs' .243 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Cubs rank 17th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .308, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 22 and runs batted in with 45.

In all of baseball, Judge is first in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Rizzo ranks 11th in homers and 11th in RBI so far this year.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras leads Chicago in batting average (.273) this season while adding 10 home runs and 23 RBI.

In all of baseball, Contreras is 33rd in home runs and 109th in RBI.

Ian Happ has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .372. He's slugging .439 on the year.

Happ ranks 92nd in home runs and 55th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.

Frank Schwindel has 48 hits and an OBP of .279 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Yankees and Cubs Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Tigers W 5-4 Home 6/7/2022 Twins W 10-4 Away 6/8/2022 Twins L 8-1 Away 6/9/2022 Twins W 10-7 Away 6/10/2022 Cubs W 2-1 Home 6/11/2022 Cubs - Home 6/12/2022 Cubs - Home 6/14/2022 Rays - Home 6/15/2022 Rays - Home 6/16/2022 Rays - Home 6/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Cardinals W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-4 Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 6/7/2022 Orioles L 9-3 Away 6/10/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Yankees - Away 6/12/2022 Yankees - Away 6/13/2022 Padres - Home 6/14/2022 Padres - Home 6/15/2022 Padres - Home 6/16/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.