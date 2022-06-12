How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo will take on the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .245 batting average ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (289 total runs).
- The Yankees rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (24), runs batted in (48) and has put up a team-high batting average of .313.
- Among all major league hitters, Judge is 10th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .211.
- Rizzo ranks 10th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- DJ LeMahieu has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .266.
- Gleyber Torres has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 12 walks while batting .253.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .270. He's also hit 10 home runs with 23 RBI.
- Contreras' home run total places him 34th in the majors, and he is 119th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has 50 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
- Happ is currently 98th in home runs and 61st in RBI in the major leagues.
- Frank Schwindel has 50 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.283/.400.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (12) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .215.
Yankees and Cubs Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Twins
W 10-4
Away
6/8/2022
Twins
L 8-1
Away
6/9/2022
Twins
W 10-7
Away
6/10/2022
Cubs
W 2-1
Home
6/11/2022
Cubs
W 8-0
Home
6/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/14/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
6/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/4/2022
Cardinals
L 7-4
Home
6/5/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Home
6/7/2022
Orioles
L 9-3
Away
6/10/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/11/2022
Yankees
L 8-0
Away
6/12/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/15/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
