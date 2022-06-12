How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) and center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo will take on the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .245 batting average ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (289 total runs).
  • The Yankees rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (24), runs batted in (48) and has put up a team-high batting average of .313.
  • Among all major league hitters, Judge is 10th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .211.
  • Rizzo ranks 10th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .266.
  • Gleyber Torres has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 12 walks while batting .253.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .270. He's also hit 10 home runs with 23 RBI.
  • Contreras' home run total places him 34th in the majors, and he is 119th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has 50 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
  • Happ is currently 98th in home runs and 61st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Frank Schwindel has 50 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.283/.400.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (12) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .215.

Yankees and Cubs Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Away

6/8/2022

Twins

L 8-1

Away

6/9/2022

Twins

W 10-7

Away

6/10/2022

Cubs

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Cubs

W 8-0

Home

6/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-4

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

L 8-0

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
