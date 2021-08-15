How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

The Yankees and White Sox are two contenders in the American League and will face off in their current series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Both the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox have become legitimate contenders in the American League this season. While the White Sox have a commanding lead in the American League Central, the Yankees are in a heated battle in the American League East. Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are ahead of the Yankees in the division and New York is also a few games back in the Wild Card race.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:10pm ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the Yankees at White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into their series finale on Sunday afternoon, the Yankees are in need of wins badly. If they want to end up making the postseason, they have to string some wins together. Beating the White Sox is no easy task.

In the first game of the series, the White Sox won by a final score of 9-8. The second game of the series was just as close, with the Yankees taking the win in extra innings by a final score of 7-5.

With the Yankees badly needing a win, they will turn to Nestor Cortes as their starting pitcher. He has an 0-1 record this season to go with a 2.70 ERA. Cortes has only started in five games this season, but he is a very talented pitcher and New York feels comfortable when he's on the mound.

On the other side of the diamond, the White Sox will start Lucas Giolito. He comes into this matchup with a 9-8 record and a 3.81 ERA. Giolito has good stuff as well, which makes this a very intriguing pitching matchup.

Both teams know how important this game is, even though it's not the end of the season. Chicago will look to maintain their dominant lead in the AL Central and further prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in the AL. New York will look to scrape together another win to keep themselves in the postseason race as they look to catch up to the rest of the pack.

Regional restrictions may apply.