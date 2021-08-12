Two AL contenders will face off in a three-game series opener at the Field of Dreams as the Yankees and White Sox look to make moves in the postseason race.

One of the most anticipated MLB matchups of the week will begin this afternoon at the Field of Dreams, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are set to open up a three-game series. Chicago has been dominant in the American League Central and currently has a 10.5-game lead over the second-place Cleveland Indians. As for the Yankees, they have a 63-51 record, but are six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

For the Yankees, this game is extremely important. With both the Rays and Boston Red Sox playing great baseball, they are also battling for what could be a Wild Card finish. As of today, they are two games back of Boston for the second Wild Card spot.

Both of these teams are viewed as legitimate contenders in the American League. This three-game series will be fun to watch and could have some impact when the end of the season comes.

In the first game of this intriguing series, the White Sox are scheduled to start Lance Lynn on the mound. He has had a great season for Chicago, racking up a 10-3 record and a 2.04 ERA. Chicago always feels good about their chances when he takes the mound.

On the other side of the diamond, the Yankees will send out Andrew Heaney as their starter. He has had an up-and-down season with a 7-8 record and a 5.45 ERA. On paper, the White Sox have the advantage in this game due to the pitching matchup.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:15pm ET

TV Channel: FOX

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Make sure to tune into this game. Both of these teams have great firepower and this entire series is going to be one you don't want to miss.

