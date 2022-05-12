How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees hit the field on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dylan Cease, who is the named starter for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Yankees Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.225).
  • The White Sox are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.5 runs per game (102 total).
  • The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.
  • The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 135 (4.5 per game).
  • The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with four home runs and 12 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .347.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Anderson's home runs rank him 55th, and his RBI tally ranks him 103rd.
  • Luis Robert has collected a team-best four home runs.
  • Robert ranks 55th in homers and 165th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Jose Abreu has collected a team-high 12 runs batted in.
  • Gavin Sheets is batting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Anthony Rizzo leads New York in runs batted in with 22 while batting .234.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Rizzo's home run total is second and his RBI tally ranks 10th.
  • Judge leads New York in home runs (10) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .288.
  • Judge is first in home runs and 10th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu leads New York with a .290 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in nine runs.
  • Gleyber Torres has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .258. He's slugging .444 on the year.

White Sox and Yankees Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

W 4-2

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

L 12-9

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/8/2022

Rangers

L 4-2

Home

5/9/2022

Rangers

W 1-0

Home

5/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

5/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
