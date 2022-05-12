How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees hit the field on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dylan Cease, who is the named starter for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Yankees Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.225).

The White Sox are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.5 runs per game (102 total).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 135 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with four home runs and 12 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .347.

Including all hitters in the majors, Anderson's home runs rank him 55th, and his RBI tally ranks him 103rd.

Luis Robert has collected a team-best four home runs.

Robert ranks 55th in homers and 165th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Jose Abreu has collected a team-high 12 runs batted in.

Gavin Sheets is batting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Yankees Impact Players

Anthony Rizzo leads New York in runs batted in with 22 while batting .234.

Among all hitters in MLB, Rizzo's home run total is second and his RBI tally ranks 10th.

Judge leads New York in home runs (10) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .288.

Judge is first in home runs and 10th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

DJ LeMahieu leads New York with a .290 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in nine runs.

Gleyber Torres has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .258. He's slugging .444 on the year.

White Sox and Yankees Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox W 4-2 Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 5/9/2022 Guardians L 12-9 Home 5/10/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 5/12/2022 Yankees - Home 5/13/2022 Yankees - Home 5/14/2022 Yankees - Home 5/15/2022 Yankees - Home 5/16/2022 Royals - Away 5/17/2022 Royals - Away

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 5/8/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Home 5/9/2022 Rangers W 1-0 Home 5/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 5/11/2022 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 White Sox - Away 5/13/2022 White Sox - Away 5/14/2022 White Sox - Away 5/15/2022 White Sox - Away 5/16/2022 Orioles - Away 5/17/2022 Orioles - Away

