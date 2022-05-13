New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in the second of a four-game series, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Start with a 7-day free trial!
Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .240 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees score the fifth-most runs in baseball (150 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Yankees' .320 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored 109 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .283 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge has put up a team-high 11 home runs.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Judge ranks first in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .232 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Rizzo ranks third in homers and 10th in RBI so far this season.
- DJ LeMahieu paces the Yankees' lineup with a .305 batting average.
- Stanton has driven in the most runs for the Yankees with 28 runs batted in.
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson leads Chicago in home runs with four, runs batted in with 12 and his batting average of .333 is also best on his team.
- Anderson is 57th in homers and 103rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Robert's four home runs are most among Chicago batters. He's driven in nine runs this season while slugging .444.
- Robert is 57th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 167th in RBI.
- Jose Abreu is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .207 average, three homers and 12 RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season while batting .283.
Yankees and White Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Rangers
L 4-2
Home
5/9/2022
Rangers
W 1-0
Home
5/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
5/11/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
5/12/2022
White Sox
W 15-7
Away
5/13/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/14/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/16/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/17/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Away
5/8/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
5/9/2022
Guardians
L 12-9
Home
5/10/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
L 15-7
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/16/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
