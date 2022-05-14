New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jordan Montgomery and Dallas Keuchel will start for their respective teams when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox play on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.244).
- The Yankees score the fifth-most runs in baseball (160 total, 5.0 per game).
- The Yankees are fourth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .226 team batting average.
- The White Sox have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 113 (3.6 per game).
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .283.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and has racked up a team-high batting average of .305.
- In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .232 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs in MLB and 11th in RBI.
- Giancarlo Stanton has a team-high 30 runs batted in.
- DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson leads Chicago in batting average (.327), home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season.
- Anderson ranks 57th in homers and 110th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs with four while driving in nine runs and slugging .447.
- Robert is 57th in home runs and 177th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago in RBI with 12 while batting .202 with three home runs.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 12.
Yankees and White Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Rangers
W 1-0
Home
5/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
5/11/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
5/12/2022
White Sox
W 15-7
Away
5/13/2022
White Sox
W 10-4
Away
5/14/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/16/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/17/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
5/9/2022
Guardians
L 12-9
Home
5/10/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
L 15-7
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
L 10-4
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/16/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/18/2022
Royals
-
Away
How To Watch
May
14
2022
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)