May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Montgomery and Dallas Keuchel will start for their respective teams when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox play on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.244).

The Yankees score the fifth-most runs in baseball (160 total, 5.0 per game).

The Yankees are fourth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .226 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 113 (3.6 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .283.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and has racked up a team-high batting average of .305.

In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .232 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs in MLB and 11th in RBI.

Giancarlo Stanton has a team-high 30 runs batted in.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads Chicago in batting average (.327), home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season.

Anderson ranks 57th in homers and 110th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs with four while driving in nine runs and slugging .447.

Robert is 57th in home runs and 177th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in RBI with 12 while batting .202 with three home runs.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 12.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Rangers W 1-0 Home 5/10/2022 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home 5/11/2022 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 White Sox W 15-7 Away 5/13/2022 White Sox W 10-4 Away 5/14/2022 White Sox - Away 5/15/2022 White Sox - Away 5/16/2022 Orioles - Away 5/17/2022 Orioles - Away 5/18/2022 Orioles - Away 5/19/2022 Orioles - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 5/9/2022 Guardians L 12-9 Home 5/10/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 5/12/2022 Yankees L 15-7 Home 5/13/2022 Yankees L 10-4 Home 5/14/2022 Yankees - Home 5/15/2022 Yankees - Home 5/16/2022 Royals - Away 5/17/2022 Royals - Away 5/17/2022 Royals - Away 5/18/2022 Royals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.