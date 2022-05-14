Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Montgomery and Dallas Keuchel will start for their respective teams when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox play on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Yankees score the fifth-most runs in baseball (160 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Yankees are fourth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .226 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 113 (3.6 per game).
  • The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .283.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and has racked up a team-high batting average of .305.
  • In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .232 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs in MLB and 11th in RBI.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has a team-high 30 runs batted in.
  • DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago in batting average (.327), home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season.
  • Anderson ranks 57th in homers and 110th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs with four while driving in nine runs and slugging .447.
  • Robert is 57th in home runs and 177th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in RBI with 12 while batting .202 with three home runs.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 12.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Rangers

W 1-0

Home

5/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

5/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

White Sox

W 15-7

Away

5/13/2022

White Sox

W 10-4

Away

5/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

L 12-9

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

L 15-7

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

L 10-4

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

