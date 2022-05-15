How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .245 batting average is seventh-best in the league.
- The Yankees score the sixth-most runs in baseball (162 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Yankees rank fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The White Sox's .229 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 116 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .286 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 homers while recording a team-leading batting average of .306.
- In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .233.
- Rizzo is fifth in home runs and 14th in RBI in the majors.
- Stanton has collected a team-best 31 runs batted in.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .289 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Anderson leads Chicago in batting average (.339), home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Anderson is 60th in home runs and 120th in RBI.
- Luis Robert's four home runs are most among Chicago batters. He's driven in 11 runs this season while slugging .449.
- Robert ranks 60th in homers and 139th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago in runs batted in (12) this season. He has a .203 batting average and a .322 slugging percentage.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 12.
Yankees and White Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
5/11/2022
Blue Jays
W 5-3
Home
5/12/2022
White Sox
W 15-7
Away
5/13/2022
White Sox
W 10-4
Away
5/14/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Away
5/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/16/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/17/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
5/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Guardians
L 12-9
Home
5/10/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
L 15-7
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
L 10-4
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/16/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/18/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/19/2022
Royals
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)