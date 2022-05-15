How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .245 batting average is seventh-best in the league.
  • The Yankees score the sixth-most runs in baseball (162 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Yankees rank fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The White Sox's .229 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 116 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of just .286 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 homers while recording a team-leading batting average of .306.
  • In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .233.
  • Rizzo is fifth in home runs and 14th in RBI in the majors.
  • Stanton has collected a team-best 31 runs batted in.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .289 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Anderson leads Chicago in batting average (.339), home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Anderson is 60th in home runs and 120th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert's four home runs are most among Chicago batters. He's driven in 11 runs this season while slugging .449.
  • Robert ranks 60th in homers and 139th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in runs batted in (12) this season. He has a .203 batting average and a .322 slugging percentage.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 12.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

5/11/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

White Sox

W 15-7

Away

5/13/2022

White Sox

W 10-4

Away

5/14/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

5/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Guardians

L 12-9

Home

5/10/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

5/12/2022

Yankees

L 15-7

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

L 10-4

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (middle) high fives teammates after hitting a game winning one run single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Nick Crain16 minutes ago
imago1010746806h (1)
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
USATSI_17492280 (1)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch the Kia PBA Playoffs Final

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy