How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will take the field at Yankee Stadium against the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson on Friday.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank 10th in the league with a .244 batting average.
  • The Yankees score the fourth-most runs in baseball (187 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Yankees are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The White Sox's .231 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 135 (3.6 per game).
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .307.
  • In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .234.
  • Among all MLB batters, Rizzo ranks sixth in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has driven in a team-high 35 runs batted in.
  • DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.
  • Anderson is 75th in home runs and 101st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .301.
  • Robert is 40th in homers and 74th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jose Abreu has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.299/.326.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 20 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

W 6-2

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

W 5-4

Away

5/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

5/19/2022

Orioles

L 9-6

Away

5/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

W 3-0

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

5/20/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18303775
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrate at home plate after Hoskins hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
USATSI_9349985 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami in College Baseball

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy