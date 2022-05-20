How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will take the field at Yankee Stadium against the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson on Friday.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees rank 10th in the league with a .244 batting average.

The Yankees score the fourth-most runs in baseball (187 total, 4.9 per game).

The Yankees are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The White Sox's .231 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 135 (3.6 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .307.

In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in homers and fifth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .234.

Among all MLB batters, Rizzo ranks sixth in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Giancarlo Stanton has driven in a team-high 35 runs batted in.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.

Anderson is 75th in home runs and 101st in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .301.

Robert is 40th in homers and 74th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jose Abreu has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.299/.326.

Andrew Vaughn has 20 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 5/16/2022 Orioles W 6-2 Away 5/17/2022 Orioles W 5-4 Away 5/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 5/19/2022 Orioles L 9-6 Away 5/20/2022 White Sox - Home 5/21/2022 White Sox - Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/23/2022 Orioles - Home 5/24/2022 Orioles - Home 5/25/2022 Orioles - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 5/17/2022 Royals W 3-0 Away 5/17/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 5/18/2022 Royals L 6-2 Away 5/19/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 5/20/2022 Yankees - Away 5/21/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/26/2022 Red Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.