How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees head into the first of a three-game series against Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees rank ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- The Yankees are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (187 total).
- The Yankees' .325 on-base percentage is fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox rank 18th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 135 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 14 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .307.
- Judge's home runs rank him first in the majors, and he is sixth in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
- Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI in the majors.
- Stanton has sent home a team-best 35 runs batted in.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .275 with nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Anderson's home run total is 75th and his RBI tally is 107th.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .301.
- Robert ranks 41st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 79th in RBI.
- Jose Abreu has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.299/.326.
- Andrew Vaughn has 20 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .467 this season.
Yankees and White Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
5/16/2022
Orioles
W 6-2
Away
5/17/2022
Orioles
W 5-4
Away
5/18/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Away
5/19/2022
Orioles
L 9-6
Away
5/21/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/22/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/22/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/25/2022
Orioles
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Royals
W 5-3
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
W 3-0
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
L 2-1
Away
5/18/2022
Royals
L 6-2
Away
5/19/2022
Royals
W 7-4
Away
5/21/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
5/24/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
5/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
5/26/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
