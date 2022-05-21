How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees head into the first of a three-game series against Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees rank ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The Yankees are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (187 total).

The Yankees' .325 on-base percentage is fifth-best in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 135 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 14 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .307.

Judge's home runs rank him first in the majors, and he is sixth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI in the majors.

Stanton has sent home a team-best 35 runs batted in.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .275 with nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Anderson's home run total is 75th and his RBI tally is 107th.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .301.

Robert ranks 41st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 79th in RBI.

Jose Abreu has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.299/.326.

Andrew Vaughn has 20 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 5/16/2022 Orioles W 6-2 Away 5/17/2022 Orioles W 5-4 Away 5/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 5/19/2022 Orioles L 9-6 Away 5/21/2022 White Sox - Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/23/2022 Orioles - Home 5/24/2022 Orioles - Home 5/25/2022 Orioles - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 5/17/2022 Royals W 3-0 Away 5/17/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 5/18/2022 Royals L 6-2 Away 5/19/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 5/21/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/26/2022 Red Sox - Home

