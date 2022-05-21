How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees head into the first of a three-game series against Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Yankees are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (187 total).
  • The Yankees' .325 on-base percentage is fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox rank 18th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
  • The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 135 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 14 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .307.
  • Judge's home runs rank him first in the majors, and he is sixth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI in the majors.
  • Stanton has sent home a team-best 35 runs batted in.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .275 with nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Anderson's home run total is 75th and his RBI tally is 107th.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .301.
  • Robert ranks 41st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 79th in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu has 28 hits this season and a slash line of .207/.299/.326.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 20 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

W 6-2

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

W 5-4

Away

5/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

5/19/2022

Orioles

L 9-6

Away

5/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

W 3-0

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

