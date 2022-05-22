How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will see Johnny Cueto on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.244).

The Yankees are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (194 total).

The Yankees rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The White Sox's .233 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 140 (3.6 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge paces the Yankees with 14 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .307.

In all of baseball, Judge ranks first in homers and seventh in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .230 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Rizzo ranks seventh in home runs and 18th in RBI so far this year.

Giancarlo Stanton has put up a team-high 35 runs batted in.

DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .274.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .350. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.

In all of MLB, Anderson ranks 79th in home runs and 115th in RBI.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .297.

Robert ranks 41st in homers and 84th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Jose Abreu is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .207 average, four homers and 17 RBI.

Andrew Vaughn has 21 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Orioles W 6-2 Away 5/17/2022 Orioles W 5-4 Away 5/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 5/19/2022 Orioles L 9-6 Away 5/21/2022 White Sox W 7-5 Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/22/2022 White Sox - Home 5/23/2022 Orioles - Home 5/24/2022 Orioles - Home 5/25/2022 Orioles - Home 5/26/2022 Rays - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Royals W 3-0 Away 5/17/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 5/18/2022 Royals L 6-2 Away 5/19/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 5/21/2022 Yankees L 7-5 Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/26/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/28/2022 Cubs - Home

Regional restrictions apply.