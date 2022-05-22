How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will see Johnny Cueto on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Yankees are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (194 total).
  • The Yankees rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
  • The White Sox's .233 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The White Sox have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 140 (3.6 per game).
  • The White Sox have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge paces the Yankees with 14 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .307.
  • In all of baseball, Judge ranks first in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .230 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks seventh in home runs and 18th in RBI so far this year.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has put up a team-high 35 runs batted in.
  • DJ LeMahieu has nine doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .274.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .350. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Anderson ranks 79th in home runs and 115th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .297.
  • Robert ranks 41st in homers and 84th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Jose Abreu is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .207 average, four homers and 17 RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 21 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Yankees and White Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Orioles

W 6-2

Away

5/17/2022

Orioles

W 5-4

Away

5/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

5/19/2022

Orioles

L 9-6

Away

5/21/2022

White Sox

W 7-5

Home

5/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Royals

W 3-0

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

L 7-5

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
USATSI_18325559
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Rockies

By Nick Crain18 minutes ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas18 minutes ago
imago1004763632h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Rugby ATL at Rugby United New York

By Evan Lazar18 minutes ago
imago1011910859h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar48 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy