How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 22, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) run back to the dugout at the end of the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will square off against the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
  • The Yankees have the most prolific offense in MLB play scoring 5.1 runs per game (353 total runs).
  • The Yankees are third in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 294 (4.3 per game).
  • The Astros have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (27), runs batted in (52) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .302.
  • Judge's home runs place him first in baseball, and he is fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks while batting .227.
  • Including all major league hitters, Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .265 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in batting average (.315), home runs (21) and runs batted in (51) this season.
  • Alvarez is second in homers and seventh in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Tucker is batting .258 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .480 this season.
  • Tucker ranks 27th in homers and 14th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Alex Bregman is slashing .229/.349/.394 this season for the Astros.
  • Michael Brantley is batting .294 with an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Blue Jays

W 4-0

Away

6/19/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-9

Away

6/20/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

6/21/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

6/22/2022

Rays

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

W 13-3

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

W 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

W 5-3

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

