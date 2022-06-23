How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Jun 22, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) run back to the dugout at the end of the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will square off against the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

The Yankees have the most prolific offense in MLB play scoring 5.1 runs per game (353 total runs).

The Yankees are third in the league with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Astros have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 294 (4.3 per game).

The Astros have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Yankees Impact Players

Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (27), runs batted in (52) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .302.

Judge's home runs place him first in baseball, and he is fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks while batting .227.

Including all major league hitters, Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs and ninth in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .265 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in batting average (.315), home runs (21) and runs batted in (51) this season.

Alvarez is second in homers and seventh in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Tucker is batting .258 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Tucker ranks 27th in homers and 14th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Alex Bregman is slashing .229/.349/.394 this season for the Astros.

Michael Brantley is batting .294 with an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Blue Jays W 4-0 Away 6/19/2022 Blue Jays L 10-9 Away 6/20/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 6/21/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 6/22/2022 Rays W 5-4 Away 6/23/2022 Astros - Home 6/24/2022 Astros - Home 6/25/2022 Astros - Home 6/26/2022 Astros - Home 6/27/2022 Athletics - Home 6/28/2022 Athletics - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 White Sox W 13-3 Home 6/18/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 6/19/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/21/2022 Mets W 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mets W 5-3 Home 6/23/2022 Yankees - Away 6/24/2022 Yankees - Away 6/25/2022 Yankees - Away 6/26/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Mets - Away 6/29/2022 Mets - Away

