The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will play on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Tucker among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Yankees rank 13th in the majors with a .244 batting average.

The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (360 total).

The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Astros have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 300 (4.3 per game).

The Astros have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 27 home runs and 53 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .304.

Including all hitters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him fifth.

Rizzo is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Rizzo is sixth in home runs and ninth in RBI so far this year.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in batting average (.317), home runs (22) and runs batted in (54) this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is second in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Tucker has 59 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Overall, Tucker is 27th in homers and 14th in RBI this year.

Alex Bregman has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Michael Brantley has 68 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Blue Jays L 10-9 Away 6/20/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 6/21/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 6/22/2022 Rays W 5-4 Away 6/23/2022 Astros W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Astros - Home 6/25/2022 Astros - Home 6/26/2022 Astros - Home 6/27/2022 Athletics - Home 6/28/2022 Athletics - Home 6/29/2022 Athletics - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 White Sox L 7-0 Home 6/19/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/21/2022 Mets W 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mets W 5-3 Home 6/23/2022 Yankees L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Yankees - Away 6/25/2022 Yankees - Away 6/26/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Mets - Away 6/29/2022 Mets - Away 6/30/2022 Yankees - Home

