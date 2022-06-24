New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will play on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Tucker among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats
- The Yankees rank 13th in the majors with a .244 batting average.
- The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (360 total).
- The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Astros have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 300 (4.3 per game).
- The Astros have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 27 home runs and 53 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .304.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him fifth.
- Rizzo is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- Rizzo is sixth in home runs and ninth in RBI so far this year.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.
- Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in batting average (.317), home runs (22) and runs batted in (54) this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is second in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Tucker has 59 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 this season.
- Overall, Tucker is 27th in homers and 14th in RBI this year.
- Alex Bregman has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- Michael Brantley has 68 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
Yankees and Astros Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Blue Jays
L 10-9
Away
6/20/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Away
6/21/2022
Rays
L 5-4
Away
6/22/2022
Rays
W 5-4
Away
6/23/2022
Astros
W 7-6
Home
6/24/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/25/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/26/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/27/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/28/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
White Sox
L 7-0
Home
6/19/2022
White Sox
W 4-3
Home
6/21/2022
Mets
W 8-2
Home
6/22/2022
Mets
W 5-3
Home
6/23/2022
Yankees
L 7-6
Away
6/24/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/25/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/26/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/28/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/30/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
24
2022
Houston Astros at New York Yankees
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)