New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 22, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) as he hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will play on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Tucker among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank 13th in the majors with a .244 batting average.
  • The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (360 total).
  • The Yankees' .326 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
  • The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Astros have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 300 (4.3 per game).
  • The Astros have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 27 home runs and 53 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .304.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him fifth.
  • Rizzo is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Rizzo is sixth in home runs and ninth in RBI so far this year.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in batting average (.317), home runs (22) and runs batted in (54) this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is second in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Tucker has 59 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .484 this season.
  • Overall, Tucker is 27th in homers and 14th in RBI this year.
  • Alex Bregman has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
  • Michael Brantley has 68 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Blue Jays

L 10-9

Away

6/20/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

6/21/2022

Rays

L 5-4

Away

6/22/2022

Rays

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Astros

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

White Sox

L 7-0

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

W 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

W 5-3

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
