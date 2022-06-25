How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Yankees' .243 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

The Yankees have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.1 runs per game (361 total runs).

The Yankees rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Astros rank 16th in the league with 303 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .299, while leading the Yankees in home runs, with 27 and runs batted in with 53.

Judge is first in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .222.

Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and ninth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .264.

Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez is batting .317 with 22 home runs and 54 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Tucker has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .493 on the year.

Tucker ranks 22nd in home runs and 10th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Alex Bregman has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Michael Brantley has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .421 on the year.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 6/21/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 6/22/2022 Rays W 5-4 Away 6/23/2022 Astros W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Astros - Home 6/26/2022 Astros - Home 6/27/2022 Athletics - Home 6/28/2022 Athletics - Home 6/29/2022 Athletics - Home 6/30/2022 Astros - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/21/2022 Mets W 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mets W 5-3 Home 6/23/2022 Yankees L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Yankees - Away 6/26/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Mets - Away 6/29/2022 Mets - Away 6/30/2022 Yankees - Home 7/1/2022 Angels - Home

