How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jun 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will take the field on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Nestor Cortes, who gets the start for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Yankees' .240 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Yankees are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.0 runs per game (361 total).

The Yankees' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in the league.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Astros have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 306 (4.3 per game).

The Astros have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (27), runs batted in (53) and has put up a team-high batting average of .295.

Of all major league hitters, Judge is 24th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 33 walks while batting .219.

Rizzo ranks sixth in home runs in baseball and ninth in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .264 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks while batting .253.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez is batting .312 with 22 home runs and 54 RBI. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home run total is second and his RBI tally ranks fifth.

Tucker has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .489 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Tucker ranks 24th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Jose Altuve has 60 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .525 this season.

Yankees and Astros Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Rays L 5-4 Away 6/22/2022 Rays W 5-4 Away 6/23/2022 Astros W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Astros L 3-0 Home 6/26/2022 Astros - Home 6/27/2022 Athletics - Home 6/28/2022 Athletics - Home 6/29/2022 Athletics - Home 6/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/1/2022 Guardians - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Mets W 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mets W 5-3 Home 6/23/2022 Yankees L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 6/26/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Mets - Away 6/29/2022 Mets - Away 6/30/2022 Yankees - Home 7/1/2022 Angels - Home 7/2/2022 Angels - Home

Regional restrictions apply.