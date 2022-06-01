How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nestor Cortes will start for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Yankees vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Yankees' .239 batting average ranks 12th in the league.

The Yankees score the eighth-most runs in baseball (229 total, 4.7 per game).

The Yankees' .315 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Angels' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 236 total runs this season.

The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .320.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 18 home runs and 38 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .303.

Judge is first in home runs and sixth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Rizzo is 11th in homers and 19th in RBI so far this season.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .263 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .250 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Angels Impact Players

Trout is batting .302 this season with 13 home runs, both rank first among Los Angeles hitters.

Among all batters in MLB, Trout ranks fourth in homers and 25th in RBI.

Taylor Ward is batting .347 with an OBP of .459 and a slugging percentage of .686 this season.

Among all major league batters, Ward is 21st in home runs and 34th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .238 with 11 home runs.

Jared Walsh has 43 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Yankees and Angels Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Rays W 7-2 Away 5/27/2022 Rays W 2-0 Away 5/28/2022 Rays L 3-1 Away 5/29/2022 Rays L 4-2 Away 5/31/2022 Angels W 9-1 Home 6/1/2022 Angels - Home 6/2/2022 Angels - Home 6/3/2022 Tigers - Home 6/4/2022 Tigers - Home 6/5/2022 Tigers - Home 6/7/2022 Twins - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home 5/27/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home 5/28/2022 Blue Jays L 6-5 Home 5/29/2022 Blue Jays L 11-10 Home 5/31/2022 Yankees L 9-1 Away 6/1/2022 Yankees - Away 6/2/2022 Yankees - Away 6/3/2022 Phillies - Away 6/4/2022 Phillies - Away 6/5/2022 Phillies - Away 6/6/2022 Red Sox - Home

