How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nestor Cortes will start for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Yankees vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .239 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Yankees score the eighth-most runs in baseball (229 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Yankees' .315 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
  • The Angels' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 236 total runs this season.
  • The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .320.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 18 home runs and 38 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .303.
  • Judge is first in home runs and sixth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Rizzo is 11th in homers and 19th in RBI so far this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .263 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is hitting .250 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout is batting .302 this season with 13 home runs, both rank first among Los Angeles hitters.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Trout ranks fourth in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .347 with an OBP of .459 and a slugging percentage of .686 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Ward is 21st in home runs and 34th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .238 with 11 home runs.
  • Jared Walsh has 43 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Yankees and Angels Schedules

Yankees

5/26/2022

Rays

W 7-2

Away

5/27/2022

Rays

W 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

Rays

L 3-1

Away

5/29/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

5/31/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

6/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/3/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/4/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

Angels

5/26/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-3

Home

5/27/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Home

5/28/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Home

5/29/2022

Blue Jays

L 11-10

Home

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/1/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
