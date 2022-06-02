How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees square off against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Shohei Ohtani on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The Yankees have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (229 total runs).
  • The Yankees' .315 on-base percentage ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 236.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .303, and paces the Yankees in home runs, with 18 and runs batted in with 38.
  • Among all major league batters, Judge ranks 17th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .214.
  • Rizzo is 12th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 11 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .263.
  • Gleyber Torres has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while batting .250.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with 13 while also maintaining a team-best .302 batting average.
  • In all of MLB, Trout ranks fourth in home runs and 29th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .347 with an OBP of .459 and a slugging percentage of .686 this season.
  • Overall, Ward ranks 21st in home runs and 36th in RBI this season.
  • Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .238 with 11 home runs.
  • Jared Walsh has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .471 on the year.

Yankees and Angels Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Rays

W 7-2

Away

5/27/2022

Rays

W 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

Rays

L 3-1

Away

5/29/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

5/31/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

6/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/3/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/4/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-3

Home

5/27/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Home

5/28/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Home

5/29/2022

Blue Jays

L 11-10

Home

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
