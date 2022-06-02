How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees square off against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Shohei Ohtani on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Yankees vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- The Yankees have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (229 total runs).
- The Yankees' .315 on-base percentage ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- The Angels have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 236.
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .303, and paces the Yankees in home runs, with 18 and runs batted in with 38.
- Among all major league batters, Judge ranks 17th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .214.
- Rizzo is 12th in homers and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- DJ LeMahieu has 11 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .263.
- Gleyber Torres has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while batting .250.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with 13 while also maintaining a team-best .302 batting average.
- In all of MLB, Trout ranks fourth in home runs and 29th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward is batting .347 with an OBP of .459 and a slugging percentage of .686 this season.
- Overall, Ward ranks 21st in home runs and 36th in RBI this season.
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .238 with 11 home runs.
- Jared Walsh has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .471 on the year.
Yankees and Angels Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Rays
W 7-2
Away
5/27/2022
Rays
W 2-0
Away
5/28/2022
Rays
L 3-1
Away
5/29/2022
Rays
L 4-2
Away
5/31/2022
Angels
W 9-1
Home
6/2/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/2/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/3/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/4/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/5/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/7/2022
Twins
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-3
Home
5/27/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Home
5/28/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-5
Home
5/29/2022
Blue Jays
L 11-10
Home
5/31/2022
Yankees
L 9-1
Away
6/2/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/2/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/3/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/4/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
