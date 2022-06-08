How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his home run with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Nestor Cortes gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Target Field against Gio Urshela and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank 10th in the league with a .245 batting average.
  • The Yankees have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (268 total runs).
  • The Yankees are sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Twins' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Twins have scored 248 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .323.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (22), runs batted in (45) and has posted a team-high batting average of .315.
  • Judge's home runs rank him first in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks while batting .213.
  • Rizzo is fifth in home runs and 12th in RBI in the majors.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .270 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is hitting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a .361 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Arraez's home run total is 302nd and his RBI tally is 217th.
  • Max Kepler has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .427 on the year.
  • Overall, Kepler is 79th in home runs and 64th in RBI this season.
  • Jorge Polanco is among the top hitters for Minnesota with a .236 average, seven homers and 31 RBI.
  • Urshela is batting .274 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Yankees and Twins Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

6/3/2022

Tigers

W 13-0

Home

6/4/2022

Tigers

W 3-0

Home

6/5/2022

Tigers

W 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Away

6/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/9/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rays

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

6/3/2022

Blue Jays

W 9-3

Away

6/4/2022

Blue Jays

L 12-3

Away

6/5/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-6

Away

6/7/2022

Yankees

L 10-4

Home

6/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

6/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/13/2022

Mariners

-

Away

How To Watch

June
8
2022

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
USATSI_18491218
MLB

