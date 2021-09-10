How to Watch Yankees at Mets

On Friday, the latest installment of the massive crosstown rivalry between the Yankees and Mets will be must-watch baseball.

Heading into today's MLB action, the New York Yankees and New York Mets are the most anticipated game on the schedule. These two teams have a long-standing rivalry against each other, and it's a bitter rivalry at that. With both teams looking to win and push their way either into the playoffs or up in the postseason standings, this game is going to be must-watch baseball.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

With a big rivalry game on the line, the Mets are also playing for their postseason hopes. They are five games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and are five games back in the NL wild card race as well. If they want to have a chance to make it into the playoffs, they need to start picking up wins in bunches.

On the other side of this game, the Yankees have lost six straight games and are just 0.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the second wild card spot in the AL. They need to right the ship and get back in the win column. If they don't, they could end up falling out of the playoffs.

Needless to say, this matchup is a big win for both the Mets and Yankees.

The Mets are coming off of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins that saw them lose two of those contests. As for the Yankees, they were just swept in a four-game series by the Blue Jays.

In this game, the Mets will be starting Tylor Megill (2-4, 4.20 ERA) on the mound. The Yankees will give the starting nod to Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.47 ERA) in what is as close to a must-win game as it can get at this stage of the season.

