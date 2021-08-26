How to Watch Yankees at A's

The Oakland A's are in the midst of a slide, and it couldn't have happened at a worse time. The A's are right in the middle of the race for the last wild card, but a four-game losing streak has dropped them a game and a half behind the Red Sox for the last wild card and only a game up on the surging Mariners.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The good news for the A's is they have a golden opportunity to make up a lot of ground, as they start a four-game series with the red-hot New York Yankees. Oakland is three games behind the Yankees for the top wild card, and if they could somehow pull off a sweep they would jump them in the standings. It's going to be tough based on how both teams are playing right now, but the opportunity is there.

The Yankees have put themselves in a great position by playing their best baseball of the year. Their 11-game win streak has boosted them from out of the playoffs to the top wild-card spot, just 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Rays. At the All-Star break, things looked bleak for New York, but it has played itself back into the thick of it.

The Yankees will go with Jameson Taillon (8-4, 3.94 ERA) in the opener. The A's hope sending James Kaprielian to the mound will stop their recent slide. Tune in to see if Oakland can extinguish New York's recent spark.

Regional restrictions may apply.