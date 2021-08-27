How to Watch Yankees at A's

August 27, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch New York Yankees at Oakland A's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees look for lucky number 13 when they take on the Oakland A's on Friday.
Author:

The New York Yankees are the hottest team in baseball, and it couldn't have come at a better time. After losing the Field of Dreams game against the White Sox, the Yankees have reeled off 12 straight wins to take control of the wild card. They currently have a three-game lead against their rival Boston Red Sox and a 5 1/2 game lead over the suddenly reeling A's.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Yankees ran out to a 6-0 lead last night only to see Oakland come all the way back to tie it. Aaron Judge came up big with a two-out, ninth-inning RBI single to give the Yankees a 7-6 lead. New York would hold the A's in the bottom half of the inning for the win.

The loss for the A's was their fifth straight, most of which have come when they have given up runs late. The loss last night dropped the A's to 5 1/2 games back of the first-place Astros and 2 1/2 back of the Red Sox for the last playoff spot.

Oakland is in a rough stretch of its schedule, but the team still needs to find a way to win these games. The A's need to snap out of this funk soon or they are going to find themselves too far back of the top teams.

It doesn't get any easier for the A's, as the Yankees have Gerrit Cole and his 191 strikeouts taking the mound. Oakland will go with Sean Manaea. Tune in to see if the A's can snap the Yankees' streak. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

