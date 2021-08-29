How to Watch Yankees at A's

The Athletics finally snapped the Yankees' winning streak Saturday and will look to start their own streak on Sunday Night Baseball.

The Athletics snapped the Yankees' 13-game winning streak Saturday, and the two American League wild card contenders will meet again Sunday in the final game of their four-game series.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Yankees hold a two-game lead over the Red Sox for the top wild card spot and a 5.5 game lead over the Athletics.

Oakland had lost six games in a row before Saturday's 3-2 win against New York, which dropped them to 6.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West.

Oakland will start Paul Blackburn as they seek their second straight win, while the Yankees will turn to Jordan Montgomery.

Regional restrictions may apply.