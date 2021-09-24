September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees open a critical three-game set against the Red Sox with the playoff chances for both teams hanging in the balance.
The Yankees and Red Sox are tangled in a tight playoff race as they enter a weekend series that could offer a preview of the American League wild-card game. The head-to-head series starting Friday could go a long way to deciding their postseason fates.

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Yankees at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox come into the series winners of seven in a row, a run that has helped them take a two-game lead in the wild-card standings over the Yankees, who hold a one-game lead for the second wild-card spot over the Blue Jays. With a sweep this weekend, Boston could come close to clinching a playoff berth.

The Yankees will look to overtake Boston for the top wild-card spot. They head to Boston after sweeping the Rangers at home in a three-game series. The wins helped them vault over the Blue Jays for the second wild-card position.

New York faces a tough schedule the rest of the way.  They will head to Toronto after the series with the Red Sox, then head home to host the AL East-leading Rays to end the season.

The Red Sox have a much easier road. After this weekend's series against New York, they will finish out the season against the Orioles and Nationals, who are in last place in their respective divisions.

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry will offer fans a treat of a series this weekend.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
