September 25, 2021
How to Watch New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees look to win their fifth game in a row and keep hold of the second American League wild card when they play the Red Sox Saturday.
The Yankees bested the Red Sox Friday in the first game of the three-game rivalry series. New York scored seven runs early to put away Boston in its 8-3 win.

The victory increased the Yankees' lead for the second wild card in the American League to two games over the Blue Jays and Mariners. They also now trail the Red Sox by just one game for the first wild card.

How to Watch: Yankees at Red Sox

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Yankees at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox had their seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss to the Yankees Friday.

The Yankees have a tough schedule the rest of the way as they play the Blue Jays and Rays to end the season.

Boston plays the last-place Orioles and Nationals to finish the season. If they can get out of this series with the Yankees in the lead in the wild card race, they will be in great shape in the playoff race.

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Red Sox Saturday. He hasn't recorded a win since Aug. 13 and the Red Sox have lost six of his last eight starts. The Yankees counter with Nestor Cortes. New York has won three of his last four starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

