How to Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

September 26, 2021
How to Watch New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees and Red Sox will face off Sunday with the winner taking over the first AL wild-card spot. The teams currently have identical 88-67 records.
Author:

With the race for the 2021 MLB postseason in full swing, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have a lot to compete for in the AL. They are both chasing the top wild-card spot in the AL, with the Toronto Blue Jays right on their tails.

How to Watch: Yankees at Red Sox

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 

Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first two games of this series, the Yankees came out on top. They have won those games by final scores of 8-3 and 5-3, respectively. 

The Yankees were led by Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday, who had a grand slam in the team's 5-3 win. The Red Sox saw Bobby Dalbec and Kevin Plawecki each hit solo home runs in the loss.

Both of these teams are in a tight race to make it into the postseason. The Tampa Bay Rays have already clinched the AL East. That means that they both need to find a way to hold onto a wild-card berth.

With a big game on the line in this rivalry matchup, the Red Sox will start Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 4.97 ERA). The Yankees will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-6, 3.55 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_16807673
