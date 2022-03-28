Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Charlotte Hornets go for the season series sweep against the Denver Nuggets today.

The Nuggets are trying to make it to the finish line in what has been a very challenging season. Months ago, Charlotte won the first game against Denver and can notch a season series sweep with a win at home. 

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Watch Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte is coming off its biggest win of the season over the Nets behind LaMelo Ball’s 33 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Denver is ill-equipped on the perimeter, and Charlotte is deficient inside. These two should have every opportunity to put up gaudy stats all night and play a very entertaining game.

Over their last eight games, the Hornets have been on fire on offense, scoring 119.9 points per game and giving only 110.6 points to opponents. They are playing their best basketball behind the play of Ball.

Ball put up 22.5 points, 7.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game in the last eight games. He has become more assertive of the offense as the season goes on.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
