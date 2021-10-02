How to Watch A's vs. Astros

October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics looks for their sixth straight win against the Astros, who have already clinched the AL West.
Author:

The Athletics came into their final series of the year after recently being eliminated from playoff contention. The disappointment did not linger, though, as they beat the Astros 8-6 on Friday night. 

How to Watch: A's at Astros

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream A's at Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oakland could help knock Houston down a spot in the AL standings with wins this weekend. The Astros hold a one-game lead over the White Sox for the second seed in the AL with two games remaining. The second seed will get home field advantage in the ALDS over the third seed.

Oakland has won its last five games against the Astros and will look for its sixth in a row Saturday. The Athletics will send Paul Blackburn to the mound looking for the win. Blackburn is just 1–3 with a 4.71 ERA, but he won his last start against the Astros, in which he went five innings and gave up just one run.

The Astros will turn to Jake Odorizzi on the mound. Odorizzi went four innings and gave up just one run in his last outing, which was against Oakland.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Detroit Tigers
MLB

How to Watch Tigers vs. White Sox

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16861402
NCAA Football

How to Watch Kansas at Iowa State

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16827267
NCAA Football

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16049908
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Bruins

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16827417
NCAA Football

How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas A&M

4 minutes ago
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB

How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals

4 minutes ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16111743
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Flyers

4 minutes ago
Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch A's vs. Astros

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy