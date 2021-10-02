How to Watch A's vs. Astros

The Athletics looks for their sixth straight win against the Astros, who have already clinched the AL West.

The Athletics came into their final series of the year after recently being eliminated from playoff contention. The disappointment did not linger, though, as they beat the Astros 8-6 on Friday night.

How to Watch: A's at Astros

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Oakland could help knock Houston down a spot in the AL standings with wins this weekend. The Astros hold a one-game lead over the White Sox for the second seed in the AL with two games remaining. The second seed will get home field advantage in the ALDS over the third seed.

Oakland has won its last five games against the Astros and will look for its sixth in a row Saturday. The Athletics will send Paul Blackburn to the mound looking for the win. Blackburn is just 1–3 with a 4.71 ERA, but he won his last start against the Astros, in which he went five innings and gave up just one run.

The Astros will turn to Jake Odorizzi on the mound. Odorizzi went four innings and gave up just one run in his last outing, which was against Oakland.

