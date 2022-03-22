Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Oakland A's vs Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The A's travel to the Royals' field on Tuesday for the first of two games against Kansas City during the spring.

The A's are going to look a lot different this year as they have traded away two of their best players in Matt Olson and Matt Chapman. It is a normal practice for Oakland to not pay big money for their players, but it doesn't change how different this team will look.

How to Watch Oakland A's vs Kansas City Royals:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland A's vs Kansas City Royals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oakland has found ways to win despite needing to rely on its farm system and this year will be no different, as it once again tries to compete with the top teams in the AL West.

Tuesday the A's continue their spring schedule with a trip to take on the Royals.

The Royals are like the A's in that they don't like to spend money, but unlike Oakland, the Royals have struggled to compete.

They once again have low expectations coming into the season, but they did just sign Zack Greinke, who won the Cy Young in Kansas City over a decade ago.

They hope it will be a happy reunion as they try and make strides in the AL Central this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

MLB Spring Training: Oakland A's vs Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.



