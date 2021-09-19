How to Watch Athletics at Angels

The Oakland Athletics go for the series sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.

It may be time to cancel your plans in order to go watch a fourth-place AL West team. Sure, keep the NFL RedZone on in the background, but Shohei Ohtani is pitching against the Oakland Athletics in the series finale. Whether this is the penultimate or last time fans see Ohtani pitch this season, it's essential live viewing to catch one more glimpse of the two-way superstar.

How to Watch Athletics vs. Angels:

Game Date: Sept. 19th, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Ohtani has trailed only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Salvador Perez in the home run race this season with 44 bombs. On top of that, Ohtani has a 9-2 record on the mound, 136 strikeouts in 115.1 innings pitched with a 3.36 ERA. That's even better than the Athletics projected starter Frankie Montas, who doesn't have a shabby ERA whatsoever at 3.72.

Hopefully, for Angels fans, they have a healthy Mike Trout next season and viewers can see these superstars elevated to the October spotlight. In the meantime, the A's are fighting for their playoff lives this year, and they have the opportunity to sweep this series.

Oakland pitched lights out last night, only giving up one run. The team has to keep the pressure up, though, because that AL wild card race sleeps for no one.

The AL East is dominating the conversation in the wild card race. The Red Sox and Blue Jays are in the two spots going into Sunday with the Yankees only 1/2 a game back.

This is a must-win for the A's, as they are two games back. Two pivotal series with the Mariners and one with the Astros remain.

These last couple of weeks are going to be thrilling to watch.

