How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves versus Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Austin Riley and Elvis Andrus.
Braves vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Braves vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Braves' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (243 total runs).
- The Braves are 19th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 183 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley paces the Braves with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 31.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Riley ranks fifth in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .255.
- Olson ranks 55th in homers and 43rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .247 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a team-high batting average of .269.
Athletics Impact Players
- Andrus leads Oakland with a .238 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 11 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Andrus ranks 191st in homers and 242nd in RBI.
- Seth Brown is batting .204 this season with a team-high five home runs and 23 RBI.
- Brown is 108th in homers and 94th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Tony Kemp is batting .238 to lead Oakland this season.
- Sean Murphy is slugging .365 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 22 runs.
Braves and Athletics Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-0
Away
6/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rockies
W 3-1
Away
6/4/2022
Rockies
W 6-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rockies
W 8-7
Away
6/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
6/1/2022
Astros
L 5-4
Home
6/3/2022
Red Sox
L 7-2
Home
6/4/2022
Red Sox
L 8-0
Home
6/5/2022
Red Sox
L 5-2
Home
6/7/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/8/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/9/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/10/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
7
2022
Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)