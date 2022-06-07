How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) runs the baseline after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) runs the baseline after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves versus Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Austin Riley and Elvis Andrus.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Braves vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (243 total runs).
  • The Braves are 19th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 183 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley paces the Braves with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 31.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Riley ranks fifth in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .255.
  • Olson ranks 55th in homers and 43rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ozzie Albies is batting .247 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a team-high batting average of .269.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus leads Oakland with a .238 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 11 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Andrus ranks 191st in homers and 242nd in RBI.
  • Seth Brown is batting .204 this season with a team-high five home runs and 23 RBI.
  • Brown is 108th in homers and 94th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .238 to lead Oakland this season.
  • Sean Murphy is slugging .365 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 22 runs.

Braves and Athletics Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-0

Away

6/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rockies

W 3-1

Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

W 6-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

L 5-4

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

L 7-2

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

L 8-0

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

L 5-2

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/9/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/10/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Rangers vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at White Sox

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
HD_TVE_DATELINEUN_05032022_proxy_SD_thumb_3
entertainment

How to Watch Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
all-rise-renewed-season-2
entertainment

How to Watch All Rise Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) runs the baseline after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy