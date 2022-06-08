Jun 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) high fives first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will look to Ramon Laureano for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the final game of a two-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Braves vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Braves' .241 batting average ranks 15th in the league.

The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (246 total).

The Braves' .308 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .208.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 185 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (14) and runs batted in (31).

Of all hitters in MLB, Riley's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him 27th.

Olson is batting .255 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Olson ranks 55th in home runs in baseball and 51st in RBI.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .274.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus is batting .238 with three home runs and 11 RBI for Oakland this season.

Andrus' home run total puts him 195th in MLB, and he is 249th in RBI.

Tony Kemp's batting average of .239 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Kemp ranks 302nd among all batters in MLB in homers, and 286th in RBI.

Sean Murphy is slugging .364 this season, with a team-high five home runs. He's also collected 22 RBI.

Seth Brown is batting .200 this season with a team-high five home runs and 23 RBI.

Braves and Athletics Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Rockies W 13-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rockies W 3-1 Away 6/4/2022 Rockies W 6-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 6/7/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Athletics - Home 6/9/2022 Pirates - Home 6/10/2022 Pirates - Home 6/11/2022 Pirates - Home 6/12/2022 Pirates - Home 6/13/2022 Nationals - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Astros L 5-4 Home 6/3/2022 Red Sox L 7-2 Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox L 8-0 Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox L 5-2 Home 6/7/2022 Braves L 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Braves - Away 6/9/2022 Guardians - Away 6/10/2022 Guardians - Away 6/11/2022 Guardians - Away 6/12/2022 Guardians - Away 6/14/2022 Red Sox - Away

