How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics will play Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Athletics rank 23rd in MLB with a .211 batting average.
  • The Athletics have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (40 total runs).
  • The Athletics are 26th in the league with a .279 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored 21 runs (just 2.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in seven.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Murphy ranks 20th in homers and 20th in RBI.
  • Jed Lowrie is batting .250 with a home run and three walks.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .179 with three doubles and five walks.
  • Kemp leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .286.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Anthony Santander is batting .269 with one home run and one RBI for Baltimore this season.
  • Santander is 62nd in homers and 242nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Mountcastle is batting .278 to lead Baltimore this season.
  • Mountcastle is currently 62nd in home runs and 120th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Cedric Mullins leads the club in homers (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season.
  • Jorge Mateo is batting .267 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .300 this season.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

W 6-3

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-5

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

4/13/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Home

4/15/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

Yankees

L 5-2

Home

4/17/2022

Yankees

W 5-0

Home

4/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/23/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
