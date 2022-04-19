How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics will play Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.
Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Athletics rank 23rd in MLB with a .211 batting average.
- The Athletics have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (40 total runs).
- The Athletics are 26th in the league with a .279 on-base percentage.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Orioles have scored 21 runs (just 2.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Orioles have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in seven.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Murphy ranks 20th in homers and 20th in RBI.
- Jed Lowrie is batting .250 with a home run and three walks.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .179 with three doubles and five walks.
- Kemp leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .286.
Orioles Impact Players
- Anthony Santander is batting .269 with one home run and one RBI for Baltimore this season.
- Santander is 62nd in homers and 242nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Mountcastle is batting .278 to lead Baltimore this season.
- Mountcastle is currently 62nd in home runs and 120th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Cedric Mullins leads the club in homers (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season.
- Jorge Mateo is batting .267 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .300 this season.
Athletics and Orioles Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rays
W 6-3
Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-5
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/19/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/20/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/21/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/22/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
4/13/2022
Brewers
L 4-2
Home
4/15/2022
Yankees
W 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
Yankees
L 5-2
Home
4/17/2022
Yankees
W 5-0
Home
4/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/20/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/23/2022
Angels
-
Away
