How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum. Chris Ellis will be on the mound for Baltimore, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Athletics' .206 batting average ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Athletics score the 10th-most runs in baseball (45 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Athletics are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .275.
  • The Orioles rank 25th in MLB with a .207 team batting average.
  • The Orioles have scored 22 runs (just 2.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with two long balls and runs batted in, driving in seven.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy ranks 22nd in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp's .258 batting average paces his team.
  • Kemp ranks 179th in home runs and 182nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Cristian Pache is batting .250 with a double and a home run.
  • Andrus is batting .156 with three doubles and five walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Anthony Santander is batting .241 with one home run and one RBI for Baltimore this season.
  • Santander ranks 67th in home runs and 249th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .175.
  • Mullins is currently 22nd in homers and 16th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Austin Hays has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.
  • Jorge Mateo leads Baltimore with a batting average of .273.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Rays

W 6-3

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-5

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

W 5-1

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Home

4/15/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

Yankees

L 5-2

Home

4/17/2022

Yankees

W 5-0

Home

4/18/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

4/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/23/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
