How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum. Chris Ellis will be on the mound for Baltimore, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Athletics' .206 batting average ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics score the 10th-most runs in baseball (45 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Athletics are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .275.
- The Orioles rank 25th in MLB with a .207 team batting average.
- The Orioles have scored 22 runs (just 2.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with two long balls and runs batted in, driving in seven.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy ranks 22nd in home runs and 24th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp's .258 batting average paces his team.
- Kemp ranks 179th in home runs and 182nd in RBI so far this season.
- Cristian Pache is batting .250 with a double and a home run.
- Andrus is batting .156 with three doubles and five walks.
Orioles Impact Players
- Anthony Santander is batting .241 with one home run and one RBI for Baltimore this season.
- Santander ranks 67th in home runs and 249th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .175.
- Mullins is currently 22nd in homers and 16th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Austin Hays has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.
- Jorge Mateo leads Baltimore with a batting average of .273.
Athletics and Orioles Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Rays
W 6-3
Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-5
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
W 5-1
Home
4/19/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/20/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/21/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/22/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Brewers
L 4-2
Home
4/15/2022
Yankees
W 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
Yankees
L 5-2
Home
4/17/2022
Yankees
W 5-0
Home
4/18/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Away
4/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/20/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/23/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/24/2022
Angels
-
Away
