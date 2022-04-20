How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 8, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with shortstop Ramon Urias (29) as he hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Daulton Jefferies and Jordan Lyles are the scheduled starters when the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles meet on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum, at 6:07 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Athletics have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.208).

The Athletics have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (47 total runs).

The Athletics are 24th in the league with a .281 on-base percentage.

The Orioles rank 24th in MLB with a .209 team batting average.

The Orioles have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 23 (2.1 per game).

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy has swatted a team-high two home runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home runs place him 26th, and his RBI tally ranks him 30th.

Elvis Andrus is batting .206 with three doubles and seven walks.

Including all MLB batters, Andrus is 184th in homers and 329th in RBI.

Tony Kemp has a team-best batting average of .242.

Seth Brown has driven in the most runs for the Athletics with eight runs batted in.

Orioles Impact Players

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in batting average (.273) this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Santander's home run total ranks 76th and his RBI tally ranks 260th.

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .182.

Among all MLB hitters, Mullins ranks 26th in home runs and 18th in RBI.

Austin Hays has nine hits this season and a slash line of .220/.319/.293.

Jorge Mateo is batting .270 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 4/18/2022 Orioles W 5-1 Home 4/19/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Orioles - Home 4/21/2022 Orioles - Home 4/22/2022 Rangers - Home 4/23/2022 Rangers - Home 4/24/2022 Rangers - Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Yankees W 2-1 Home 4/16/2022 Yankees L 5-2 Home 4/17/2022 Yankees W 5-0 Home 4/18/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Away 4/19/2022 Athletics L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Athletics - Away 4/21/2022 Athletics - Away 4/22/2022 Angels - Away 4/23/2022 Angels - Away 4/24/2022 Angels - Away 4/26/2022 Yankees - Away

