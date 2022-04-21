How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles will play on Thursday at Oakland Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET. Paul Blackburn will start for Oakland, trying to shut down Ryan Mountcastle and company.
Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Athletics are 22nd in the league with a .209 batting average.
- The Athletics have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).
- The Athletics' .279 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Orioles have scored 24 runs (just two per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Orioles have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Athletics Impact Players
- Tony Kemp paces the Athletics with a team-leading batting average of .278.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Kemp ranks 190th in home runs and 206th in RBI.
- Sean Murphy has a team-high two home runs.
- Murphy is 30th in homers and 37th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Elvis Andrus has three doubles and seven walks while batting .184.
- Seth Brown has plated a team-high eight runs batted in.
Orioles Impact Players
- Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with a batting average of .297.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Santander's home run total ranks 78th and his RBI tally is 279th.
- Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .191.
- Overall, Mullins ranks 30th in home runs and 24th in RBI this year.
- Austin Hays is slashing .220/.319/.293 this season for the Orioles.
- Jorge Mateo has 10 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .324 this season.
Athletics and Orioles Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-5
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
W 5-1
Home
4/19/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Orioles
L 1-0
Home
4/21/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/22/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/26/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/27/2022
Giants
-
Away
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Yankees
L 5-2
Home
4/17/2022
Yankees
W 5-0
Home
4/18/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Away
4/19/2022
Athletics
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Athletics
W 1-0
Away
4/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/23/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/24/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/26/2022
Yankees
-
Away
4/27/2022
Yankees
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
21
2022
Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)