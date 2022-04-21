How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Billy McKinney (28) is congratulated by teammates Tony Kemp (5) and Elvis Andrus (17) after scoring the go-ahead run on a Baltimore Orioles throwing error during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles will play on Thursday at Oakland Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET. Paul Blackburn will start for Oakland, trying to shut down Ryan Mountcastle and company.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Athletics are 22nd in the league with a .209 batting average.
  • The Athletics have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).
  • The Athletics' .279 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored 24 runs (just two per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Tony Kemp paces the Athletics with a team-leading batting average of .278.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Kemp ranks 190th in home runs and 206th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has a team-high two home runs.
  • Murphy is 30th in homers and 37th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Elvis Andrus has three doubles and seven walks while batting .184.
  • Seth Brown has plated a team-high eight runs batted in.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with a batting average of .297.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Santander's home run total ranks 78th and his RBI tally is 279th.
  • Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .191.
  • Overall, Mullins ranks 30th in home runs and 24th in RBI this year.
  • Austin Hays is slashing .220/.319/.293 this season for the Orioles.
  • Jorge Mateo has 10 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-5

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

W 5-1

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Yankees

L 5-2

Home

4/17/2022

Yankees

W 5-0

Home

4/18/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

4/19/2022

Athletics

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Athletics

W 1-0

Away

4/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/23/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
