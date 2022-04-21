How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Apr 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Billy McKinney (28) is congratulated by teammates Tony Kemp (5) and Elvis Andrus (17) after scoring the go-ahead run on a Baltimore Orioles throwing error during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles will play on Thursday at Oakland Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET. Paul Blackburn will start for Oakland, trying to shut down Ryan Mountcastle and company.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Athletics are 22nd in the league with a .209 batting average.

The Athletics have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).

The Athletics' .279 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Orioles have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored 24 runs (just two per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Orioles have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Athletics Impact Players

Tony Kemp paces the Athletics with a team-leading batting average of .278.

Including all hitters in baseball, Kemp ranks 190th in home runs and 206th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has a team-high two home runs.

Murphy is 30th in homers and 37th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Elvis Andrus has three doubles and seven walks while batting .184.

Seth Brown has plated a team-high eight runs batted in.

Orioles Impact Players

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with a batting average of .297.

Among all hitters in MLB, Santander's home run total ranks 78th and his RBI tally is 279th.

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .191.

Overall, Mullins ranks 30th in home runs and 24th in RBI this year.

Austin Hays is slashing .220/.319/.293 this season for the Orioles.

Jorge Mateo has 10 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 4/18/2022 Orioles W 5-1 Home 4/19/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Orioles - Home 4/22/2022 Rangers - Home 4/23/2022 Rangers - Home 4/24/2022 Rangers - Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Yankees L 5-2 Home 4/17/2022 Yankees W 5-0 Home 4/18/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Away 4/19/2022 Athletics L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Athletics W 1-0 Away 4/21/2022 Athletics - Away 4/22/2022 Angels - Away 4/23/2022 Angels - Away 4/24/2022 Angels - Away 4/26/2022 Yankees - Away 4/27/2022 Yankees - Away

