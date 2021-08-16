How to Watch A's at White Sox

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Oakland A's at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oakland A's and Chicago White Sox both look to get back on track when they open a four-game series in Chicago on Monday.
That Oakland A's and Chicago White Sox are two of the best teams in the American League right now. They're also both trying to get back on track after recent loses. The White Sox lost two of three to the Yankees and have lost four of their last five. The A's just lost two of three to the last-place Rangers after winning seven in a row. It's a mini-slump for both teams that they're trying to escape.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monday's game between the two World Series hopefuls is the first of seven games they will play against each other this year. It is also a rematch of the wild-card round series from last year. The A's won that series two games to one after the White Sox took the opener in Oakland. The way these teams are playing this year it could be a preview of another postseason series.

The A's are starting the series with Frankie Montas (9-8, 3.98 ERA) on the mound. Montas pitched six solid innings his last time out, giving up just one earned run against the Indians. The A's went on to win that game 6-3, but Montas got a no-decision. The White Sox lineup will be tougher to get through, but Montas has thrown well lately. 

The White Sox hope Dallas Keuchel (7-6,  4.51 ERA) can get back on track after losing his last three decisions. The White Sox have lost in each of his last four starts overall. Three of those starts were against the lowly Royals and Twins. Chicago is hoping that all changes as it looks to keep its big AL Central lead over the Indians intact with a win over Oakland.

How To Watch

August
16
2021

Oakland A's at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
