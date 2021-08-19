How to Watch Athletics at White Sox

The Athletics will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the White Sox in the series finale on Thursday afternoon.

Coming into the Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox series this week, both teams were considered legitimate contenders in the American League. That hasn't changed, but the White Sox have made a statement by winning the first three games of the four-game series. On Thursday afternoon, the A's will look to avoid the sweep on the road.

In the first three games of the series, the White Sox won by final scores of 5-2, 9-0, and 3-2 respectively. Those losses have left a bad taste for the A's. With Oakland in the middle of a close race in the American League West, this game means a lot for them.

For the White Sox, this game isn't quite as big. They are currently holding a 12-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. Chicago would have to completely blow it for the rest of the season to not end up winning the division.

During yesterday's third game of the series, the White Sox were led by Luis Robert, who drove in two runs and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Oakland saw an RBI apiece from Starling Marte and Seth Brown.

Facing the risk of a critical sweep, the Athletics will start Cole Irvin (8-11 record, 3.52 ERA on the mound. On the other side of the diamond, the White Sox are scheduled to start Dylan Cease (9-6 record, 4.04 ERA). The pitching matchup is fairly even, which will make this a very entertaining and intriguing game to watch.

