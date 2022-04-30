How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians will try to get to Frankie Montas when he takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians' .247 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

The Guardians score the 10th-most runs in baseball (82 total, 4.3 per game).

The Guardians are 15th in the league with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.

The Athletics have scored 72 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with six home runs and 25 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .347.

Ramirez ranks second in homers and first in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Myles Straw has three doubles, a triple and 12 walks while batting .268.

Straw ranks 245th in homers and 238th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Owen Miller is hitting .409 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Steven Kwan is batting .341 with five doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with three while driving in 11 runs.

Murphy's home run total puts him 34th in MLB, and he ranks 32nd in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 16 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .270 this season.

Kemp is currently 245th in homers and 281st in RBI in the big leagues.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .304 batting average.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in with 13 while batting .185 with two homers.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Yankees L 10-2 Away 4/25/2022 Angels L 3-0 Away 4/26/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/27/2022 Angels L 9-5 Away 4/28/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/29/2022 Athletics - Away 4/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/1/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Padres - Home 5/4/2022 Padres - Home 5/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home

