How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Cole Irvin gets the nod on the mound for the Oakland Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians rank fifth in the league with a .250 batting average.

The Guardians score the ninth-most runs in baseball (91 total, 4.6 per game).

The Guardians' .311 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 18th in the league with 80 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the squad with a batting average of .360, while pacing the Guardians in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 28.

Of all major league hitters, Ramirez is fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Myles Straw has five doubles, a triple and 12 walks while batting .289.

Straw is 254th in home runs and 253rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Owen Miller is batting .404 with nine doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Steven Kwan is batting .341 with five doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .218 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.

Murphy's home run total places him 18th in the majors, and he is 14th in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .328 average.

Neuse is currently 144th in homers and 29th in RBI in the big leagues.

Tony Kemp has 17 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.355/.292.

Elvis Andrus has 13 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .312 this season.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Angels L 3-0 Away 4/26/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/27/2022 Angels L 9-5 Away 4/28/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/29/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Away 4/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/1/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Padres - Home 5/4/2022 Padres - Home 5/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away

