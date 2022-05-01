How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will attempt to knock off Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics when the teams meet on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians rank fourth in MLB with a .251 batting average.

The Guardians score the seventh-most runs in baseball (94 total, 4.5 per game).

The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 81 (3.9 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .342, and paces the Guardians in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 28.

Of all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home runs rank him first, and his RBI tally ranks him first.

Myles Straw is hitting .291 with five doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Straw is 257th in homers and 259th in RBI in the majors.

Owen Miller is batting .400 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Steven Kwan is hitting .354 with five doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .328. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Neuse's home run total ranks 77th and his RBI tally is 23rd.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 14.

Murphy ranks 21st in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Kemp is slashing .261/.350/.290 this season for the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus has 14 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/27/2022 Angels L 9-5 Away 4/28/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 4/29/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Away 4/30/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Padres - Home 5/4/2022 Padres - Home 5/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away

