How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will attempt to knock off Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics when the teams meet on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Guardians rank fourth in MLB with a .251 batting average.
  • The Guardians score the seventh-most runs in baseball (94 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 81 (3.9 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .342, and paces the Guardians in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 28.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Ramirez's home runs rank him first, and his RBI tally ranks him first.
  • Myles Straw is hitting .291 with five doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
  • Straw is 257th in homers and 259th in RBI in the majors.
  • Owen Miller is batting .400 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Steven Kwan is hitting .354 with five doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .328. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Neuse's home run total ranks 77th and his RBI tally is 23rd.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 14.
  • Murphy ranks 21st in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Kemp is slashing .261/.350/.290 this season for the Athletics.
  • Elvis Andrus has 14 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

4/27/2022

Angels

L 9-5

Away

4/28/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

4/29/2022

Athletics

W 9-8

Away

4/30/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/4/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

L 9-8

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

L 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
